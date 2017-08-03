GE Shipping Inks Pact To Buy L2R Pproduct Carrier

The Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping) has signed a contract to buy a second-hand L2R product carrier of about 105,000 dwt, said the company said in a filing on Thursday.The company said that the 2009 built vessel is expected to join the company’s fleet in Q2/Q3 FY18.The stock was trading at Rs 387.30, down by Rs 2.10 or 0.54% as at 1232 hours on Thursday. The stock hit its intraday high and low of Rs 389.55 and 383.45, respectively. The stock attracted a traded volume of 21,391 shares and traded value of Rs 82.53 lakh on the NSE.The Great Eastern Shipping Company is engaged in the business of providing shipping services. The company's segments include shipping and offshore. The shipping business is involved in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, gas and dry bulk commodities.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔