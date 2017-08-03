Reliance Hits All-Time High Adds Rs 5,900 Crore In M-cap

Reliance Industries has touched its record high level of Rs 1,648.9 per share, up by Rs 19.7 per share or 1.2% on NSE. The total traded volume in the stock stood at 18,36,284 shares and Rs 300.02 crore as of 1239 hours on Thursday on NSE.The market capitalisation of the company as on Wednesday stood at Rs 5,29,740.34 crore on BSE. The stock has added around Rs 5,900 crore in its market capitalisation on Thursday. RIL is the most valued company on the Indian bourses.Despite, Reliance being a index heavyweight, Nifty and Sensex have been trading in the negative territory as bank stocks are contributing the most to their losses. Nifty was trading at 10,044 level, down by 36 points, while Sensex was down by 32,344 level, down by 132 points as of 1252 hours on Thursday.

