Ratnamani Metal Bags Rs 184 Crore Order

Ratnamani Metal & Tubes informed on Thursday that the company has received a new export order worth USD 29 million (approximately Rs 184 crore).The order was received for supply of carbon steel pipes which is expected to be completed by March-April, 2018.However, the stock was trading lower by 0.24% at Rs 832 per share on BSE at 1220 hours. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 846 and Rs 825 per share. It attracted total traded volume of 37,973 and traded value of Rs 317.16 lakh on NSE at 1220 hours.Ratnamani Metals and Tubes is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel.

