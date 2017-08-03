Raymond Slips After NCLT Approves Amalgamation Of Subsidiaries

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench on Wednesday has sanctioned the composite Scheme of Arrangement of Raymond Apparel Ltd (RAL) wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and Color Plus Fashions wholly-owned subsidiary of RAL.Post development, the stock on Thursday’s trade slipped over 1% at Rs 768.70 per share on BSE at 1130 hours. The stock on NSE has attracted a traded volume of 2,28,272 shares and a traded value Rs 1,748.15 lakh. The stock has been maintaining a dividend payout of 24.75%. It has delivered a growth of 8.16% over past 5 years and has a return on equity of 4.97% for last 3 years.Raymond is an Indian lifestyle, textile and branded apparel company. The company is engaged in Wool and Wool Blended Fabric, and Shirting Fabric. Its segments are Textile, which includes Branded Fabric; Denim & Shirting.

