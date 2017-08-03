BSE Oil & Gas Index Up 1% After Hike In Petrol Pri

The S&P BSE Oil & Gas index was buzzing during the morning hours on Thursday. The index was trading up by 1% as the petrol prices were hiked by 22 paise.The oil marketing major, Indian Oil Corporation was contributing most to the index gains and was trading up by nearly 4% at Rs 384.10 per share as at 1108 hours. The S&P BSE OIL & GAS index was trading at 14,377.41 level, up by 130.60 points or 0.92%.As reported by a leading business daily, the government has asked the state oil companies to increase prices of subsidised kerosene by 25 paise every fortnight till the subsidy on the fuel is eliminated completely or till further orders.Among others, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was trading up by 3.35% at Rs 396.95 per share, Bharat Petroleum Corporation was trading up by 1.03% at Rs 490.50 per share, GAIL (India) was trading up by 0.77% at Rs 372.05 per share, and Petronet LNG was trading up by 0.23% at Rs 214.10 per share.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔