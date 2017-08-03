Bata Soars By Over 5% On Strong Q1FY18 Results

Shares of Bata India, a leading footwear brand, jumped by over 5% on the back of the robust Q1FY18 results. Total sales for this quarter, Q1FY18, came in at Rs 743.1 crore. This represents a 24.26% sequential increase and 10.14% YoY increase. It reported PAT of Rs 60.43 crore which represents a sequential QoQ increase of 68.19% and a YoY increase of 19.69%. Today, the stock touched its fresh 52-week high at Rs 614.65 and 52-week low at Rs 399.20 (Nov 25, 2016) Meanwhile, the stock was trading higher by 4.98% at Rs 612 per share on BSE at 1054 hours. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 614.60 and Rs 593.45 per share. It attracted total traded volume of 38,99,232 shares and traded value of Rs 23,711 lakh on NSE at 1058 hours. Bata India is the largest footwear retailer in India, offering footwear, accessories and bags across brands like Bata, Hush Puppies, Naturalizer, Power, Marie Claire, Weinbrenner, North Star, Scholl, Bata Comfit and Bubblegummers to name a few.

