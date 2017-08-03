Ways2Capital : Forex | Indian Rupee

Indian Rupee appreciated by 0.59 percent in yesterday’s trading session as Reserve Bank of India lowered its benchmark interest rates by 25bps and maintained its neutral stance.
USD / INR
63.6400 Day High 63.6950 Day Low 63.5700
EUR / INR
75.3500 Day High 75.4660 Day Low 75.3110
GBP / INR
84.1600 Day High 84.2080 Day Low 84.0330
JPY / INR
5.7455 Day High 5.7542 Day Low 5.7453
For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔
or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com
or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔