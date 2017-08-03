Ways2Capital Update : F&O Cues

F&O cues:

Nifty 10200 Call added 8.6 lakh shares in Open Interest on August 2

Nifty 10300 Call added 4.7 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 10100 Call added 3.9 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 10000 Put shed 1.2 lakh shares in Open Interest

FIIs in F&O on August 2 (Provisional data from NSE):

FII net sell Rs 1060 crore in Index Future

FII net sell Rs 503 crore in Index Options

FII net sell Rs 42 crore in Stock Future

