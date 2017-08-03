Newsvine

Ways2Capital Update : F&O Cues

Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 2:07 AM
F&O cues:
Nifty 10200 Call added 8.6 lakh shares in Open Interest on August 2
Nifty 10300 Call added 4.7 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 10100 Call added 3.9 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 10000 Put shed 1.2 lakh shares in Open Interest
FIIs in F&O on August 2 (Provisional data from NSE):
FII net sell Rs 1060 crore in Index Future
FII net sell Rs 503 crore in Index Options
FII net sell Rs 42 crore in Stock Future

