Ways2Capital : Indian ADRs

Indian ADRs ended higher on Wednesday. In the IT space, Infosys rose 0.11 percent at USD 15.91 and Wipro gained 0.22 percent at USD 6.37.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.08 percent at USD 9.39 and HDFC Bank added 2.22 percent at USD 99.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.43 percent at USD 34.87 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.75 percent at USD 9.39.

