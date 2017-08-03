Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1214 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Bata India Hits 1-year High On Robust Q1 Numbers

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital.blogspot.in
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 1:56 AM
Discuss:

Share price of Bata India touched 52-week high of Rs 610.90, gains 4.7 percent intraday Thursday on the back of strong earnings reported by the company in the quarter ended June 2017.
The company has reported 19.7 percent jump in its Q1 (April-June) net profit at Rs 60.4 crore against Rs 50.5 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue of the company was up 10.1 percent at Rs 743.1 crore versus Rs 674.7 crore.
The operating profit (EBITDA) was up 12.2 percent at Rs 95.5 crore and EBITDA margin was at 13 percent.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor