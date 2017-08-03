Bata India Hits 1-year High On Robust Q1 Numbers

Share price of Bata India touched 52-week high of Rs 610.90, gains 4.7 percent intraday Thursday on the back of strong earnings reported by the company in the quarter ended June 2017.

The company has reported 19.7 percent jump in its Q1 (April-June) net profit at Rs 60.4 crore against Rs 50.5 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 10.1 percent at Rs 743.1 crore versus Rs 674.7 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was up 12.2 percent at Rs 95.5 crore and EBITDA margin was at 13 percent.

