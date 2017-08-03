Nifty Bank Slips Below 25,000 As Stocks Bleed Further Post RBI Policy

Nifty Bank slipped below 25,000-mark as banking stocks fell further in morning trade Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India expectedly cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent on Wednesday.

The news already seems priced into stock prices, hence the reason for fall in banks could be profit booking.

The Nifty Bank index was down 202 points or 0.81 percent at 24,852.70, at 9:45 hours IST.

Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank declined up to 2 percent.

Among midcaps, Union Bank, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank, IDBI Bank and IDFC Bank were also down up to 3 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its third bi-monthly monetary policy review (2017-18), reduced the policy repo rate by 25 basis points. Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF also reduced from 6 percent to 5.75 percent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.25 percent.

Four of the six members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a 25 bps rate cut, whereas one voted for a 50 bps cut and one voted for no cut in repo rate.

The RBI kept the cash reserve ratio (CRR) unchanged at 4 percent of their net demand and time liability (NDTL) and SLR at 20 percent.

