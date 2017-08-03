Ways2Capital Morning Update : Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses In Opening

Equity benchmarks extended losses in opening trade Thursday, with the Nifty struggling below 10,100 level, dragged by banks after RBI policy.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 40.79 points at 32,435.95 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 12.60 points to 10,068.90.

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, ONGC, HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, M&M and SBI were under pressure.

IOC gained 1.3 percent ahead of earnings later today. HPCL, Sun Pharma, Wipro, TCS, Eicher Motors, Cipla and Aurobindo Pharma were trading higher.

Nifty Bank lost 0.5 percent. UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of India and Allahabad Bank lost up to 3 percent.

HEG, ENIL, Godrej Consumer Products, Colgate, Emami, Voltas and Marico fell up to 3 percent.

Bata India was up 3.4 percent after earnings. Sical Logistics and TBZ also gained up to 3 percent.

