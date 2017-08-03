TBZ To Close Down Konfiaance Jewellery Stock Rose By 2%

Shares of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) rose by over 2% intraday on Thursday after the company’s board of directors approved on Wednesday to liquidate the affairs of Konfiaance Jewellery, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company as voluntary liquidation.The company took such action as the subsidiary company reported no turnover in the previous years.The stock was trading at Rs 110.95 on BSE at 1005 hours. It opened at Rs 113.20 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 115.05 and Rs 110.65 per share. It attracted total traded volume of 6,78,768 shares and traded value of Rs 766.33 lakh on NSE at 1009 hours. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is engaged in manufacturing/trading and selling of jewellery. The company offers a range of products, including pendants, earrings, waist belts, watches, necklaces, bracelets, rings and bangles.

