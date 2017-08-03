IOC Q1FY18 Result Expectations

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is top Nifty gainer witnessing a spurt in volume by more than 1.08 times. The stock touched its intraday high of Rs 388.45 per share, up by Rs 18.35 per share or nearly 5% in morning hours on Thursday. The company is going to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.The stock attracted traded volume of 56,89,377 shares and traded value of Rs 217.86 crore as of 1058 hours on NSE.Following is the street expectation for IOC Q1FY18 results:Q1FY18 (Q-o-Q):PAT likely to decrease by 16% at Rs 3,112 crore.Revenue seen down 4% at Rs 96,403 crore.EBITDA Margin seen at 6.5% vs 4.4%.GRM expected to come in at USD 5 per barrel.

