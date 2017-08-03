Sical Logistics Surges By Over 2% On Thursday

Shares of Sical Logistics soared by over 2% intraday on Thursday on the back of the reports that the company will provide Corporate Guarantee to the extent of Rs 40 crore to Kamarajar Port on behalf of the company’s subsidiary for execution of the modification project.The stock was trading higher by 2.11% at Rs 265 per share on BSE at 0948 hours. It opened at Rs 272 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 275 and Rs 265.15, respectively. Its 52-week high stood at Rs 286 (May 11, 2017) and low at Rs 132.80 (August 09, 2016). It attracted total traded volume of 1,31,726 shares and traded value of Rs 355.09 lakh on NSE at 0948 hours.Sical Logistics is a holding company. The company is primarily engaged in providing integrated logistics services.

