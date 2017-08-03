GAIL Starts Work For Phase II Kochi-B'luru Pipeline

GAIL (India) informed on Wednesday that the company has forayed into the state of Kerala with Kochi-Koottanad-Mangaluru-Bengaluru Pipeline (KKMBL) with a total project cost of Rs 3,263 crore. This pipeline will form part of the National Gas Grid and it will go a long way in fulfilling the vision of the Government of India towards building a gas-based economy.The project activities in 100% of the pipe length will gather full momentum after the monsoon. The company is confident of completing the entire Kochi-Koottanad-Mangaluru pipeline by December 2018.The Kochi-Koottanand-Mangaluru pipeline will give a major economic boost to the state of Kerala by way of supplying environmental-friendly industrial development.In Phase-I of the project, around 41 Km pipeline had already been commissioned during 2013 to transport natural gas from Kochi LNG Terminal. As a part of Phase-II, the pipeline section from Kochi-Koottanad to Mangaluru section of 438 Km is being executed.

