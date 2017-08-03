Karnataka Bank Introduces Varying Interest Rates For SB Accounts

Banking sector player, Karnataka Bank on Thursday as a part of its asset liability management has introduced four interest variants on the balances maintained in savings bank account by its customers.For daily balances of above Rs 1 crore, the interest rates is revised to 5% per annum. from the existing 4% p.a. whereas for daily balances from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore, the applicable interest rate is 4% p.a. Similarly, for daily balances in the range of more than Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh the interest rate is reduced to 3.5% from the existing 4%.The interest rate is applicable to resident Indians and also to SB-NRO and NRE accounts.Karnataka Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including retail, corporate banking and para-banking activities in addition to treasury and foreign exchange business.

