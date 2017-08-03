VST Tillers Slips, Reports 21% Dip In July Sales

VST Tillers Tractors on Wednesday reported its July sales data for two products.The company’s power tillers sales stood at 2,405 units for July 2017, a slip of over 21% as compared to July 2016 sales of 3,045 units. The company’s tractor sales stood at 760 units for July month, a growth of over 11% as compared to July 2016 sales of 684 units.VST Tillers Tractors year to date for current month period sales for power tillers stood at 9,524 units and for tractors at 3,315 units.On NSE, the stock witnessed a traded value of Rs 2.18 lakh and a traded volume of 97 shares.The company has delivered a growth of 5.55% over past 5 years. On yearly basis, the stock has given 1.84% returns.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔