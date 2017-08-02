Ways2Capital Closing Update : Sensex, Nifty End Lower Post RBI Policy

Benchmark indices ended the session on a weaker note as the Street closed at the day’s low points post RBI policy.

The Sensex was down 98.43 points at 32476.74, while the Nifty was down 33.15 points at 10081.50. The market breadth was negative as 1048 shares advanced against a decline of 1601 shares, while 172 shares were unchanged.

NTPC, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements gained the most on both indices, while BHEL, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Indiabulls Housing were the top losers.

