ACC May Make Way For Bajaj Finance Or UPL In Nifty

ACC BSE -0.48 % is likely to be excluded from the Nifty soon in the semiannual index review of the index by the NSE. Bajaj FinanceBSE -0.48 % and UPL are probable candidates for taking ACC's place in the index.

Impact cost is a measure of liquidity of a stock and reflects the costs faced when actually trading an index.Other criteria for inclusion in the index is that the company should have a listing history of six months.

Only those companies that are allowed to trade in the futures and options segment are eligible to be a constituent of the index. The index is re-balanced on semi-annual basis and the ex change gives four weeks before making any changes to the index.

