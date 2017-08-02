Godrej Consumer Slumps 7% On Downgrades After Weak Q1

Weak first quarter earnings by Godrej Consumer ProductsBSE -4.07 % triggered a spate of analyst rating downgrades and sent the share price crashing as much as 7 per cent on Tuesday. Godrej Consumer shares closed 6.81 per cent lower on Tuesday at Rs 964.25 extending its 2 per cent fall of Monday after disappointing first quarter results.

