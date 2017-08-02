Newsvine

Punjab National Bank Reports 12% YoY Rise In Q1 Net Profit

Punjab National BankBSE 0.89 % (PNB) on Wednesday reported 12 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 343.40 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 against Rs 306.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Net interest income (NII) of the public sector lender rose 4.22 per cent to Rs 3855.13 crore in Q1FY18 over Rs 3,698.97 crore in Q1FY17.Shares of Punjab National Bank was trading 1.52 per cent up at Rs 159.90 around 11.10 am (IST). The scrip opened at Rs 159.95 and touched a high and low of Rs 162 and Rs 157.80, respectively, in trade so far. Benchmark BSE Sensex was down 16 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 32,559.
