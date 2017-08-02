Edelweiss Financial Services Climbs Over 5% Post Q1 Results

Shares of Edelweiss Financial ServicesBSE 5.27 % jumped over 5 per cent on Wednesday after the financial services firm reported 40.55 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 196.32 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 against Rs 139.68 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The scrip was trading 3.04 per cent up at Rs 210.35 around 9.50 am (IST). It eventually ended the session at Rs 214.90, up 5.27 per cent. Shares of the company opened at Rs 205.90 and touched a high and low of Rs 213.60 and Rs 204.40, respectively.

