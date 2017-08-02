Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1199 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Edelweiss Financial Services Climbs Over 5% Post Q1 Results

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-equitytips.blogspot.in
Seeded on Wed Aug 2, 2017 4:31 AM
Discuss:

Shares of Edelweiss Financial ServicesBSE 5.27 % jumped over 5 per cent on Wednesday after the financial services firm reported 40.55 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 196.32 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 against Rs 139.68 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The scrip was trading 3.04 per cent up at Rs 210.35 around 9.50 am (IST). It eventually ended the session at Rs 214.90, up 5.27 per cent. Shares of the company opened at Rs 205.90 and touched a high and low of Rs 213.60 and Rs 204.40, respectively.
For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor