Duke Offshore Bags Contract, Soars By 8%

Duke Offshore’s share rose by over 8% intraday on Wednesday after the company reported about the winning of another new contract for high-speed boat Duke 3. The contract has been awarded by a multi-national dredging company and will commence at the beginning of next month.The new contract signifies high safety standards and on schedule performance, placing Duke Offshore as arguably a domestic market leader in high-speed patrol vessels and crew transportation.The stock was trading higher by 7.94% at Rs 102 per share on BSE at 1422 hours. It opened at Rs 94.10 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 107 and Rs 94.05 per share, respectively.

