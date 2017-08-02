Kirloskar Oil Engines Acquires 76% Stake In La-Gajjar Machineries

Kirloskar Oil Engines, in a BSE filing on Wednesday, informed that the company on August 1, 2017, acquired 76% of the equity shares of La-Gajjar Machineries Private Limited as per terms of Share Purchase Agreement dated 21 June 2017.La-Gajjar Machineries Private Limited will now be a subsidiary of the company with effect from 1 August 2017, the company said.Kirloskar Oil Engines was trading at Rs 401.15, down by Rs 2.05 or 0.51% as at 1301 hours on Wednesday, on the BSE. The stock hit its intraday high and low of Rs 402.90 and Rs 393.30, respectively.The stock attracted a traded volume of 1,556 shares and traded value of Rs 6.24 lakh on the NSE.

