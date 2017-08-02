Mahindra Electric & Mahindra Finance To Lease Electric Car

Mahindra Electric and Mahindra Finance, on Wednesday has announced the introduction of SmartLease, a first of its kind leasing scheme for individual customers of the Mahindra e2oPlus, the all-electric CitySmart car. The SmartLease scheme will be available for retail customers of the e2oPlus, across Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune at an introductory fixed monthly cost of Rs 15,999 for the e2oPlus P4 and Rs 17,999 for the e2oPlus P6.The down payment for the scheme is a nominal Rs 50,000 for Pune and Bengaluru based customers. In Delhi there is an initial cost of Rs 1,50,000 which will get refunded under the Delhi state government subsidy for electric vehicles.The availability of the SmartLease scheme will allow customers to lease the e2oPlus for a fixed monthly cost, making EV ownership more affordable. The SmartLease scheme will include insurance and maintenance at no additional cost, ensuring a hassle-free experience while using the car.

