Aluminium Futures Rise On Spot Demand

Aluminium futures were trading higher during the morning trade in the domestic market on Wednesday taking positive cues from spot market on pick-up in demand. Analysts said widening of positions by participants due to pick up in demand from consuming industries in the spot market mainly influenced aluminium prices at futures trade.
At the MCX, aluminium futures for August 2017 contract is trading at Rs 122.85 per kg, up by 0.82 per cent, after opening at Rs 122.25, against a previous close of Rs 121.85. It touched the intra-day high of Rs 122.85 (at 11:46 hours).

