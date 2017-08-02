Copper Futures Ease As Demand Falters

Copper futures were trading lower in the domestic market on Wednesday as speculators cut down their bets amid subdued demand at the spot market. Analysts said copper prices fell in line with a weak trend in industrial metals following sluggish demand from consuming industries at the domestic spot market.

At the MCX, copper futures for August 2017 contract is trading at Rs 406.65 per kg, down by 0.31 per cent, after opening at Rs 407.10, against a previous close of Rs 407.90. It touched the intra-day low of Rs 406.00 (at 12:17 hours).

