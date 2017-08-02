Opening Bell - Markets Open At Record High Ahead Of RBIs Policy Outcome

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Wednesday 2 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 2 August 2017.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Nifty opened at 10136 level, up by 22 points while Sensex opened at 32641 level, up by 66 points.Lupin was top Nifty gainer trading at Rs 1032.2 per share, up by 1.4% whereas ONGC was top Nifty loser trading at Rs 165.9 per share, down by 0.9%. Bank Nifty opened at 25190 level, up by 67 points and was trading at 25158 level, up by 39 points ahead of RBI’s monetary policy decision. Punjab National Bank was top gainer in the index trading at Rs 159.1 per share, up by 1.02% ahead of its quarterly result.There were 893 advances, 532 declines and 498 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting fairly positive undertone. For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔ or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com or visit http://www.ways2capital.com ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔ Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔