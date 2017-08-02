Live Stock Market Updates- Market Trades Flat Rupee At Ttwo-Year High

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Wednesday 2 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 2 August 2017.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nifty stuck in a tight trading range as traders turn jittery ahead of the RBI policy outcome which will be announced at 2:30 pm on Wednesday. Immediate support remains around the 10,000 level.While Bank Nifty too struggles for direction. Immediate support seen around 24,950 levels. In the advance decline ratio, out of 1971, about 767 advanced, 843 declined and 361 remain unchanged, representing a negative tone floating in the market. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32,536 down 38 points, while Nifty is trading at 10,095 down 18.95 points. A total of 49 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 27 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

