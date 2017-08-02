Live Stock Market Updates-Sensex Above 32,600 Nifty Trades Flat

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Wednesday 2 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 2 August 2017.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Indian capital markets started morning trade on Wednesday on positive note ahead of RBI policy outcome. Benchmark indices lost thier opening gain in less than hour.Reliance and Hero MotoCorp is contributing majorly to the Sensex gains. Reliance is trading higher by 0.73% at Rs 1615 per share while Hero is also trading higher by 1.97% at Rs 3795 per share on the back of robust results. In the advance decline ratio, out of 1960, about 881 are advance, 637 are decline and 442 remain unchanged, representing a positive tone floating in the market.The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32,602 up 27 points, while Nifty is trading at 10.107 down 7 points. A total of 37 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 20 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE. For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔



