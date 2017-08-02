Live Stock Market Updates- Market Off Highs Bank Nifty Trades Flat

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Wednesday 2 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 2 August 2017.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Benchmark indices are turned negative on Wednesday trading session with Nifty trading down by 0.16% at 10,098 levels while Sensex trading down by 0.11% at 32,542 levels. Bank Nifty expiry option strikes is seen, indicating a range bound activity going ahead. Immediate support for Bank Nifty at 25000 and Resistance at 25300. Bank Nifty is trading flat at 25,129 levels.Federal Bank, HDFC, Kotak and Indusind bank is trading in a negative territory in the index. While PNB and Axis bank are the top gainer in the index. PNB is trading higher by 1.70% at Rs 159 per share ahead of its quarterly earnings. Axis Bank is trading up by 0.73% at Rs 520 per share. In the advance decline ratio, out of 1969, about 719 advanced, 839 declined and 411 remain unchanged, representing a positive tone floating in the market.The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32,542 down 28 points, while Nifty is trading at 10,098 down 16.65 points. A total of 42 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 23 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

