Live Stock Market Updates- Markets In Wait And Watch Mode

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Wednesday 2 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 2 August 2017.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are trading flat with Nifty trading down by 15 points at 10,099 levels and Sensex trading lower by 26 points at 32,548 levels.S&P BSE Consumer Durables trading up by 0.17% at 16,370 levels. Bajaj Electricals is the top gainer in the index, trading up by 2.57% at Rs 330 per share. PC Jewellers is among others top gainer in the index, trading higher by 1.71% at Rs 255 per share. While Symphony, Rajesh Exports and Whirlpool are trading up by over 1%. S&P BSE Oil and Gas is trading higher by 0.13% at 14260 levels. Reliance is the top gainer in the index, trading at 1632, up by 1.77%. While Oil India is the top loser in the index, trading down by 1.50% at Rs 282 per share.In the advance decline ratio, out of 1971, about 733 advanced, 893 declined and 361 remain unchanged, representing a negative tone floating in the market.The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32,557 down 20 points, while Nifty is trading at 10,101 down 13.20 points. A total of 50 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 28 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔ or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com or visit http://www.ways2capital.com ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔ Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔