RPP Infra Projects Bags Rs 50 Crore Order

RPP Infra Projects soared over 4% at Rs 258.60 per share on BSE as the company bagged an order from Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.The order involves construction of 192 number of police quarters in Kolar city under Police Gruha 2020 Scheme, police quarters in Mysore district on lumpsum turnkey basis.The project is worth Rs 507 million and will be completed within 16 months.Meanwhile, the stock on NSE witnessed a traded volume of 2,97,850 shares and a traded value of Rs 765.18 lakh.RPP Infra Projects is engaged in engineering and construction activities. The company is engaged in the business of construction and infrastructure development, such as civil construction work for irrigation and water supply projects and power plants etc. For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

