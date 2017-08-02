Global Offshore Dips By Over 2%

Global Offshore Services traded lower by over 2% intraday on Wednesday after the company informed on Tuesday that its subsidiary, Global Offshore Services B.V has sold one of its Vessels M.V. Shergar at a loss in view of the adverse conditions prevailing in the industry.The stock was trading at Rs 36 per share, down by 1.75% on BSE at 1117 hours. It opened at Rs 37 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 37.90 and Rs 36.10 per share, respectively. The stock attracted total traded volume of 16,528 shares and traded value of Rs 6.03 lakh on NSE at 1126 hours. While its 52-week high stood at Rs 173.70 (Aug 17, 2016) and low at Rs 32.50 (June 23, 2017).Global Offshore Services, formerly Garware Offshore Services, is engaged in the charter of offshore support vessels. The company is engaged in providing offshore support services to exploration and production companies.

