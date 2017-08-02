Emami Prepared To Regain Momentum Post Destocking And Inventory Correction In Q1FY18

The Board of Directors of Emami Limited met on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.The quarter witnessed significant destocking in the domestic market due to the implementation of GST and also sizeable inventory correction in International markets. Domestic rural and wholesale markets which were recovering from demonetization were further impacted due to the implementation of GST.Further, geopolitical conditions in the company’s International markets also impacted the business. Due to such challenges, its consolidated revenues at ₹ 541 cr declined by 16%. Consequently, the profits also reduced. The company continued to introduce new launches viz. Zandu Gel, Zandu Spray, Zandu Roll On, Fair and Handsome Oil Control Face Wash, HE On the Go Facewash and Navratna i-COOL Dynamite (a new variant of Navratna i-COOL talc), during the quarter and invested in their promotions aggressively which further impacted the bottomline. For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

