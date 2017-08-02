Newsvine

Tyre Stocks Gain As Oil Prices Dips

Tyre companies were buzzing on the bourses on Wednesday’s intra-day trade.Tyre stocks namely Apollo Tyres gained 3.63% at Rs 275.75 per share, JK Tyre Industries gained 2.11% at Rs 167.25 per share, Ceat gained 1.77% at Rs 1,907.90 per share and Balkrishna Industries gained 0.19% at Rs 1,601.90 per share.On the overseas market, oil prices dipped over 1% due to rise in US fuel inventories dragging US crude back below USD 50 per barrel.Brent crude was down 47 cents, almost 1%, at USD 51.31 per barrel.Movement in oil prices has an inverse impact on tyre manufacturing companies. It takes approximately 7 gallons of oil to produce a single tyre.BSE Auto index gained 2.55 points or 0.01% at 24,850 levels. Hero MotoCorp was the top index gainer and contributes majorly to the index gains.
