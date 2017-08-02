Petronet LNG Gains On Block Deal

Petronet LNG gained 0.52% at Rs 212.70 per share on BSE. The oil marketing and distribution company on BSE has witnessed a total traded quantity of 0.76 lakh.On NSE, the stock witnessed 10 lakh shares trade in a block at Rs 212.05 per share.Block deal is a trade, with a minimum quantity of 5 lakh shares or minimum value of Rs 5 crore, executed through a single transaction, on the special block deal window.Petronet LNG (PLL) is engaged in the sale of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG). The company is engaged in the import and re-gasification of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company operates through the segment of natural gas business. The company has been maintaining a dividend payout of 19.43%. On a yearly basis, the stock has given 36.51% returns.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔