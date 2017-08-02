Artson Engg Surges Over 5%, Bags Rs 23 Crore Order

Artson Engineering’s shares soared by over 5% intraday on Wednesday after the company reported that it has received orders worth Rs 23 crore.The order was received for design, engineering, supply and installation, testing and commissioning of connector fuel pipelines including associated civil, electrical, instrumentation works.The company has witnessed a net profit of Rs 48.51 lakh in the quarter ended June 2017 compared to a loss of Rs 12.61 lakh in the same quarter last fiscal.The stock was trading higher by 5.42% at Rs 63.25 per share. It opened at Rs 64.90 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 65.95 and Rs 62.20 per share, respectively. The stock's 52-week high stood at Rs 73 and 52-week low was at Rs 38 per share.

