Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty End Session At Record Closing High Auto Stocks Rally

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Tuesday 1 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 1 August 2017.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity benchmark indices ended the session on a strong note, as the market witnessed a surge in the last hour of trade. Indices ended at a record high mark. The Sensex closed up 60.23 points at 32575.17, while the Nifty ended higher by 37.55 points at 10114.65. The market breadth was negative as 1046 shares advanced against a decline of 1627 shares, while 165 shares were unchanged.Auto stocks ruled the roost as Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and Hero MotoCorp gained the most, while Indiabulls Housing was also among top gainers. Meanwhile, Lupin, ONGC and Bank of Baroda lost the most on both indices.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔ or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com or visit http://www.ways2capital.com ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔ Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔