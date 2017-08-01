Live Stock Market Updates – Markets Trades Flat Ahead Of RBI's Policy Meet



Benchmark indices are trading flat amid ongoing RBI's policy meet which may bring a see-sae move in the capital markets.Nifty 50 is trading range bound whereas BSE Sensex is trying its level best to trade in positive territory.Nifty Bank is trading weak slipping over 69 points or 0.28% at 25,033 level. Yes Bank is the top Nifty gainer.Yes Bank is up 1.02% at Rs 1828.00 per share. Nifty IT is one of the gaining indexes on Monday. The index is up 0.28% or 30.20 points at 10,785 level.Tech Mahindra is the top Nifty gainer. Tech Mahindra is up 4.7% at Rs 404.00 per share.Other stocks viz. Wipro is up 1.8% at Rs 293.90 per share, KPIT Technologies is up 0.8% at Rs 129.00 per share and TCS is up 0.3% at Rs 2499.30 per share. The S&P BSE Sensex is down 19 points trading at 32,499, while Nifty is up 5 points trading at 10,082. A total of 65 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 31 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

