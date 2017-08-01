Live Stock Market Updates – Market Trades Flat

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Tuesday 1 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 1 August 2017. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nifty is hovering around 10,100 mark whereas BSE Sensex is trading flat. Maruti Suzuki is buzzing on the bourses as the automaker posted its sales data for July, 2017. The auto sector player sold a total of 165,346 units in July 2017, growing 20.6% over the same period of last fiscal.HDFC is top Nifty loser. The private banking player is down by 1.51% at Rs 1762.25 per share.Meanwhile, BSE Healthcare is the top gaining index. The index is trading at 14,285 level up 0.63%. Other stocks in the index viz. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is up 2.5% at Rs 2446.40 per share, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals is up 1.9% at Rs 69.90 per share, Aurobindo Pharma is up 1.7% at Rs 732.30 per share and Merck is up 1.7% at Rs 1252.20 per share. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32,501 down 13 points, while Nifty is trading at 10,076 down 1 point. A total of 52 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 19 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

