Live Stock Market Updates – Sensex Hovers Around 35,500, Nifty Trades Flat

Benchmark indices are trading flat indicating a bearish undertone in the market. Larsen & Toubro is contributing majorly to index losses and dragging index to trade in lower levels.Larsen & Toubro is trading down 1.6% at Rs 1173.75 per share.Nifty PSU Bank is the top losing index on Tuesday. It is down 1.06% at 3683 level. Syndicate Bank is the top Nifty loser. It is down 0.54% at Rs 73.30 per share. Other stocks in the index viz. IDBI Bank is down 0.76% at Rs 59.00 per share, State Bank of India is down 0.8% at Rs 310.00 per share, Allahabad Bank is down 0.8% at Rs 74.20 per share and Andhra Bank is down 0.8% at Rs 56.65 per share.The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 322503, down 11 points, while Nifty is trading at 10,059 up 2 points. A total of 56 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 24 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

