Live Stock Market Updates – Market Off Highs, BSE Midcap Hovering Near Its High

Indian equities started their trade in a bullish mood with BSE Midcap index soared to trade in its record high level.Hindustan Unilever and M&M is contributing majorly to Sensex gains. Hindustan Unilever is trading up 1.53% at Rs 1171.00 per share and M&M is up 1.75% at Rs 1426.55 per share.Tech Mahindra is the top Nifty gainer and also trading at 14 month high on the back of robust results. BSE Auto is the top gaining index in the morning session on Tuesday. It is up by 0.87% at 24,676. M&M is contributing majorly to the index gains and pulling it to higher levels.M&M is trading up 1.43% at Rs 1422.05 per share on BSE.Other stocks in the index viz. TVS Motors is up 1.74% at Rs 592.30 per share, Exide Industries is up 1.54% at Rs 220.50 per share, Motherson Sumi is up 1.4% at Rs 329.75 per share and Bosch Ltd is up 1.25% at Rs 24,334 per share. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32,553 up 38 points, while Nifty is trading at 10,088 up 11 points. A total of 41 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 18 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.



