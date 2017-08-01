Sensex At 32,534.85, Nifty At 10093.95

Rising liquidity is one of the prominent factors which pushed benchmark indices and stocks to record high levels so far in the year 2017. The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have raised their exposure in as much as 55 stocks in the last four quarters.

Among the stocks in which FPIs raised their stake in the last four quarters, almost 10 of them have more than doubled investors’ money in the same period which include names like Sharda Motor, West Coast Paper, IFB Industries, Himadri Speciality, Heritage Foods, NOCIL, Sundaram Clayton, MRF, Kirloskar Brothers, and Gujarat Ambuja Exports.

There are 11 such companies in which FPIs hold over 10 percent and have only added to their holding in the last four quarters which include companies like TVS Motor, Care Ratings, Crompton Greaves, Shriram City Union, Elgi Equipment, Shree Cements, Shemaroo Entertainment, UltraTech Cements, NIIT, La Opala RG, and Shriram Transport Finance.

The recent investment trend suggests that FPIs are slowly moving their investment towards small and midcap names from largecap names which is a good sign. In the last 5 years, midcaps have outperformed Nifty by 50 percent and the way the momentum is going, the outperformance is likely to continue.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔