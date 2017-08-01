Ways2Capital Speaks on ZEE Business Show – Business Street

Ways2Capital has been featured in the most prominent special program Business Street on Self-Made Entrepreneurs​ / Business Professionals / Organizations​ / Institutions aired on a National Business News Channel​ ZEE Business. The program was based in featuring Young Achievers, who have created a mark for themselves in their respective industry sectors.

To watch this video click : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPcZjEWZFlw&t=64s