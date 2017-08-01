Ways2Capital Closing Update : Sensex, Nifty End Session At Record Closing High

Equity benchmark indices ended the session on a strong note, as the market witnessed a surge in the last hour of trade. Indices ended at a record high mark.

The Sensex closed up 60.23 points at 32575.17, while the Nifty ended higher by 37.55 points at 10114.65. The market breadth was negative as 1046 shares advanced against a decline of 1627 shares, while 165 shares were unchanged.

Auto stocks ruled the roost as Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and Hero MotoCorp gained the most, while Indiabulls Housing was also among top gainers. Meanwhile, Lupin, ONGC and Bank of Baroda lost the most on both indices.

