JSW Steel Q1FY18 Consolidated Net Profit Plunges 43.1% Yoy Yet Beats Estimates

JSW Steel's Q1FY18 consolidated results for the quarter registered a beat on street estimates. Revenue for the quarter came in 9% higher than the estimated figure of Rs. 14655 crore. EBITDA for the quarter came in 3.8% higher than the estimated figure of Rs. 2520 crore. And lastly, net profit for the quarter came in 18.9% higher than the estimated figure of Rs. 525 crore.JSW Steel consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at Rs. 15977 crore, registering 24% yoy increase.The sales of value added and special product grew by 12% yoy in the wake of higher volume of electrical steel, CRCA, galvanised and colour coated products. Also, export during the quarter jump 26% yoy as demand and price for steel product in international market remained buoyant.EBITDA for the quarter fell by 19.6% yoy to Rs. 2617 crore with a corresponding margin contraction of 889 bps. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 16.4%. This margin contraction was led by rise in cost of material consumed as proportionate to sales (56% of sales in the quarter as against 45% in corresponding quarter of last year)

