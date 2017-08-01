HSBC India's H1 Profit Before Tax Up 14%

Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corp (HSBC)'s profit before tax in India rose 14% to $460 million in the six months ended June 2017 from $402 million in the corresponding period of 2016, aided by higher income from the bank's corporate and commercial banking divisions. Profit from the bank's so-called corporate centre division, which lends to large companies in India, rose 38 per cent to $167 million from $121 million in 2016.

Profit from the commercial banking division, which lends to small and medium enterprises, also increased 39 per cent to $96 million from $69 million in 2016, figures released on Monday by the bank showed.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔