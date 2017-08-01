Voltas Soars Nearly 6%

Air conditioning and engineering major, Voltas was roaring on the bourses during intraday trade on Tuesday. The stock has spiked up nearly 6% and traded on a new 52-week high value of Rs 533.30. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.02 times.The Exchange has sought clarification from Voltas Ltd on Tuesday, August 01, 2017 with reference to news flashed on a leading business channel quoting "Voltas evaluating buyout of Sharp India's AC Manufacturing plant in Pune".The reply is awaited.Voltas was trading at Rs 533.30, up by Rs 29.55 or 5.87% as at 1515 hours on Tuesday, on the BSE. The stock attracted traded volume of 25,25,553 shares and traded value of Rs 13,247.79 lakh on the NSE.

